“I Will Love To Fix The National Team” – Mikel Obi (Video)

Former Nigeria football national team captain, John Mikel Obi, has announced his desire in fixing the Super Eagles.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the ex- Chelsea’s midfielder let this out on Cable News Network, CNN, on Thursday, during an interview.

Mikel expressed optimism that the Nigerian team will win the 2023 African Cup of Nations, scheduled for play in Cote d’Ivoire, starting on the 13th of January, 2024.

He said: “Yes, definitely I do. I would love to one day, but do I want to be a manager? You know, I don’t want to be sacked.

“I hate getting sacked. I don’t think I can handle that really well, but in some capacity, you know? In some way, I think I would love to be involved again with the National team.

“I want to be somebody who will try to fix the problems from the top, even if it means being a mediator between the players and the FA to make sure things are run properly.”