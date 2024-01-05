Portable Reveals His New Year Aspirations

Habeeb Okikiola, also known as Portable, a Nigerian street singer, has disclosed his New Year’s resolution.

The award-winning singer remarked on his Instagram page that, while he does not dislike anyone, he will not hesitate to disassociate himself from those who do not value him.

He reiterated that he is solely for those who support him.

The street hop artist pushed his admirers and followers to construct themselves out of their own resources in order to avoid collapse.

“Build yourself with your own materials so that you won’t collapse when someone leaves don’t allow anyone to treat you like you can’t do without them the only person you can’t do without is God I will never hate anyone but I will distance myself from people who do not value me ZAZUU I dey for who dey for me them fit dey with you make them no dey for you 👌👌👌👌

I still remain myself Akika bika bika Tony Montana 🔌

IKA Of AFRICA Anikuleti Street DONJAZZY CEO DR ZEHNATION much many inspiration”.