Police Dismiss Two Officers Over Robbery, Illegal Duty

Two Police Inspectors, have been dismissed for offences bordering on armed robbery, official corruption and illegal duty.

The dismissal of Sunday Adetoye and Ogunleye Stephen, attached to Zone 2 Command Headquarters, Onikan, Lagos, was ordered by the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 2, Mohammed Ali, at the end of an Orderly Room trial.

Inspectors Adetoye with Force number 279495 and Stephen with Force number 223521, alongside two members of a Vigilante Group, identified as Semiu Afisu and Abidoye Femi, a driver identified as Charles John, reportedly stormed a residence in Obada- Oko community in Ogun State, at about 10 pm, on November 23, 2023.

They were said to have been armed with two Submachine guns and live ammunition.

They reportedly searched the apartment belonging to one Taiwo Monsuru and Akintola Sunday, without a warrant and made away with five iPhones, one Samsung smartphone, one Tecno smartphone and two laptop computers.

Zonal Public Relations Officer, Umma Ayuba, explaining their arrest said: “Police officers attached to Ifo Division mounted a roadblock after other residents of the apartment informed them of the incident, with the description of the vehicle. That led to the apprehension of the occupants of the vehicle, without ASP Ajayi Victor who led the illegal operation. He is currently at large.

“The AIG has directed that the dismissed officers be charged to court alongside the civilians involved, while he urges all officers and men of the force to remain professional in the discharge of their duties by the law, as anyone found wanting will be accountable for his or her action or inaction.”