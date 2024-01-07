Integrity My Watchword, Plans To Tarnish My Image’ll Fail — Betta Edu

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, has posited that the plot to tarnish her reputation will fail.

Recall that Edu has been under fire after a document surfaced wherein she asked Oluwatoyin Madein, Accountant-General of the Federation (AGF), to transfer the sum of N585 million to a private account.

In the letter signed by the Minister and titled: “Mandate for Payment of Grant for Vulnerable Groups in Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Lagos and Ogun States Respectively”, Edu instructed the AGF to transfer the aforementioned sum to the bank account of one Oniyelu Bridget Mojisola.

Following the public outrage, Edu, in a post via X, at the weekend, denied any wrongdoing.

“Integrity and accountability are our watchwords! Under my watch in the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, no one will embezzle Government funds as before.

“The plans to tarnish the image of this administration, my person or the Ministry will amount to nothing,” she posted.

Rasheed Zubair, Media Aide to Edu, had earlier said the money was approved and followed “due process.”