Kaduna: Bandits Kill School Principal, Abduct Wife, Baby

Bandits in Kaduna State have killed a school principal, Idris Abu Sufyan, kidnapped his wife and her baby.

According to sources said the bandits invaded Sufyan’s house in Kuriga community along the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari highway, where they shot him and whisked away his wife and son.

Sabiu Goyam, a friend of the victim, who confirmed the incident via Facebook at the weekend wrote: “Innalillahi wa Inna ilaihi raji’un. I feel sad to inform you that our noble colleague; the principal of GSS KURIGA (SNR).MAL IDRIS ABU SUFYAN, has been killed by bandits and also kidnapped his wife with a baby boy. May the Almighty Allah forgive his shortcomings and also grant him Aljannatul firdausi. Amen.”

READ ALSO: Bandits Dressed In Hijab Attack Police Post In Katsina

Another resident, anonymously described the death of the principal as disturbing.

There has been no official reaction yet from the state Police Command Public Relations Officer, ASP Mansir Hassan, on the issue.