Bandits Dressed In Hijab Attack Police Post In Katsina

Bandits wearing hijabs, invaded a Police Station at Saki Jiki village in the Batsari Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The attack, resulted in the death of one police officer.

This was confirmed in a statement released on Friday by Abubakar Aliyu Sadiq, the Command’s spokesperson.

Another police officer, according to Sadiq, was hurt in the attack.

Sadiq, who clarified that the event happened on Thursday at 8 p.m., noted that the police were already in control of the situation at the duty station.

“Yesterday (Thursday) at about 8pm, some suspected armed bandits, deceitfully dressed in hijab, attacked officers at their duty post situated in Saki Jiki village of Batsari Local Government Area.

“The officers responded bravely and successfully repelled the attack. However, one officer lost his life and another was injured as a result of the attack.

“Further development will be communicated in due course please,” he said.