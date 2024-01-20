“No Going Back On Removal Of Three Monarchs” – Osun Govt Insists

The Osun State government, insisted that the decision on the chieftaincy matters as contained in the White Paper released on Thursday would not be reversed.

It was gathered that Governor Ademola Adeleke’s spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, led this out in a statement released on Friday, adding that the clarification became necessary following rumor that the government was going back on the decisions contained in a White Paper on the chieftaincy matter.

Recall that the Osun State Government had earlier ordered a new selection procedure to fill the seats of Aree of Iree and Owa of Igbajo, effectively nullifying the previous proceedings.

The statement reads: “The attention of the Media Department of the Osun State Governor has been drawn to fake news about the government going back on the decisions contained in a White Paper on chieftaincy matter released yesterday.

“The purveyor of falsehood credited the factually incorrect claim to the spokesperson for the Osun State Governor. There is no truth in the report and it should be regarded as the handiwork of beneficiaries of illegality perpetrated by the previous administration.

“We want to reiterate that the government stands by the decision of the White Paper and urge the public to discountenance any report to the contrary. I did not at any time make or issue any statement as credited to me. The public should disregard it entirely.

"Mr Governor appreciates the warm reception of the outcome which is premised on due process, rule of law and customs and tradition of the people."