Nasarawa Guber: Court Sends 30 Women To Prison For Protesting S’Court Verdict

No less than 30 women have on Friday landed in prison for taking part in the protest against the Supreme Court judgment in Nasarawa State.

A Chief Magistrate Court in Lafia, the State capital, ordered the remand of the 30 women at the Correctional Centre, as disclosed by Daily Post.

Recall that the apex Court affirmed the election of Governor Abdullahi Sule, yesterday

Following the judgment delivery, protest erupted in the state capital.

The Nigeria Police arrested and arraigned the women, accusing them of engaging in acts of violence, blocking roads, and destroying public property.

The protesters reportedly caused heavy traffic as some of them set tyres ablaze.

The court also remanded eight other male suspects at the correctional centre.

The male suspects face charges related to blocking roads, public disturbance, and destruction of public facilities.

The identities of those in custody are yet to be disclosed.

The court has adjourned the matter for a hearing on their bail applications scheduled for Monday, January 21.

Recall that the Nasarawa State Commissioner of Police, Umar Shehu Nadada, had threatened to take decisive action against anyone engaged in violence before, during and after the Supreme Court judgement.

The warning was issued at a peace pact ceremony organised for leaders of the All Progressives Congress and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Meanwhile, Sule’s contender, David Ombugadu of the PDP, appealed for calm and unity following the protest staged by his supporters.

His words via a statement last night, read, “Let me express my heartfelt appreciation to my teeming supporters and the people of Nasarawa State for your unwavering support during the 2023 governorship election and throughout the legal journey that just ended at the Supreme Court.

“While the outcome may not have been what we had hoped for, the strength and dedication you and countless others displayed during this period have not gone unnoticed. Your commitment to the principles of democracy, justice, and the ideals we hold dear has been truly inspiring.

“Though the court’s verdict did not align with our expectations, let us remember that our shared values and dedication to the betterment of Nasarawa State remain steadfast. I am grateful for your trust and belief in me throughout this journey. Your support has been a source of strength, and I am honoured to have had such dedicated supporters by my side.

“As we navigate the path forward, let us uphold the unity and resilience that defines our state and country. Together, we can contribute to the progress and development of Nasarawa State, irrespective of the challenges we may face.

“Once again, thank you for your unwavering support. The collective efforts of individuals like you truly make a difference. I am grateful for the opportunity to serve you, and I look forward to the continued collaboration towards a brighter future for Nasarawa State.”