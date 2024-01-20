Supreme Court Verdict: Ogun PDP Congratulates Gov Abiodun

The Ogun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party has congratulated Governor Dapo Abiodun for his electoral victory in the March, 2023 governorship election as upheld by the Supreme Court, Abuja.

In a statement made available on Friday, the party’s Publicity Secretary, Akinloye Bankole, stated that it has come to terms with the court’s decision to uphold the election of Governor Abiodun and has made the decision to move forward with furthering democratic ideals.

The statement reads: “With the Supreme Court judgement which was delivered earlier today on the 2023 Governorship Election in Ogun state, it is clear that the matter has reached its constitutional endpoint and is finally settled.

“The Apex Court affirmed that the Petitioners were not able to discharge the heavy judicial burden of proving that the reelection of Prince Dapo Abiodun as the lawfully elected Governor of Ogun State was valid.

“The Apex Court asserted that our Candidate and the Party did not prove beyond reasonable doubt that Governor Dapo Abiodun did not win the highest number of lawful votes.

“In light of this, the Ogun State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party wishes to extend hearty congratulations to the State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun and the good people of Ogun State.”