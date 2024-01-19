Nasarawa Woman Protesting Naked Against Sule’s S’Court Victory Shot At

An unidentified woman was on Friday shot in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital, while protesting against the Supreme Court’s verdict that upheld the election of Governor Abdullahi Sule.

Information Nigeria had reported that protests broke out in Lafia and other parts of the State over the court verdict, which threw out the case of Peoples Democratic Party and its candidate, Emmanuel Ombugadu.

In a video sighted on X, the woman was seen walking naked and alone when an unidentified person shot at her.

The woman, was seen rolling on the floor after being shot at.

However, as at time of this report, it could not be ascertained if she was shot by security men or hoodlums.

A background voice commenting in Hausa language after the woman fell said, “Lafia has become what it has become.”

Meanwhile, the Governor appealed for calm in the State, urging the citizens to respect democracy and be law-abiding.

Speaking to State House correspondents after the apex Court verdict, Governor Sule thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the role he played in the apex court judgement, saying that the President has ensured fairness without due interference in the justice system.

“We must thank Mr President, that is what brought us here. We thank him for the role he has continued to play in all of these by ensuring that fairness is done without due interference, allowing the justice system to work the way it is supposed to work so we must express our appreciation to him for doing all that and now all the issues as far as elections are concerned are over today.

“As far as we are concerned, we have won at the Court of Appeal. We also won with the five justices led by Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun; we also had the five justices; they were in support of us, that is why.”

Accompanied by the former governor of Nasarawa State, Tanko Almakura and the former chairman of the All Progressives Congress Party, APC, Abdullahi Adamu, Sule acknowledged that opposition reactions to the verdict are not unexpected.

While stating that irrespective of people’s objections, the Supreme Court judgement remains the final verdict, he said: “This is a state where we had 600,000 votes and we won with over 340,000 votes so you will know that over 200,000 people did not vote for us, so out of these 200,000, another 50 people are protesting somewhere, saying a thousand people are protesting somewhere, so you should know that it is a day that not everybody will be happy in every state.

“Where the Supreme Court passed judgement in every one of these states, you will find some people happy and some other people not happy.

“But I think people who understand what democracy is all about will understand that the Supreme Court is the ultimate and final; and those who appreciate and respect democracy should leave it right there.

“Protest or no protest will not change anything; the Supreme Court has already passed the judgement. In our case, when we lost at the tribunal, we told everybody nobody should protest; that is why nobody protested; that is the level of maturity you see from one political party to another.”

The Governor further extended an olive branch to his political opponents, urging them to join hands in building a better Nasarawa State.

“We call on our opponent without any grudges so that we can build our state. Nasarawa State is next to Abuja. Nasarawa State today is in the North Central, the only state that has a commercial quantity of crude oil and the only state so far with mineral processing plants. We already have one of the lithium factories, which is almost complete, and as you know, it is also a state where agriculture is flourishing,” Sule added.