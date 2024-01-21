Women Affairs Minister Meets Army Over Abused Female Soldier

Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye, Minister of Women Affairs, has met with Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen Taoreed Lagbaja at the Nigerian Army headquarters in Abuja to address the alleged sexual assault on a female soldier.

Ruth Ogunleye, in a viral video, accused two colonels and a Brigadier-General of harassment, intimidation, and threats.

She detailed mistreatment by Col. I.B. Abdulkareem, Col. G.S. Ogor, and Brig. Gen. I.B. Solebo since her posting to Cantonment Medical Centre, Ojo, Lagos in 2022.

According to her, she faced unjust imprisonment, eviction, and a month in a psychiatric hospital based on false claims.

However, the Ministers visit aimed to gather information on the soldier’s case and efforts to resolve the matter.

While expressing confidence in the way the military authorities were handling the case, saying “I am happy to have met the Chief of Army Staff with his top management and must commend their collective efforts towards handling this matter.

“I have received strong assurances from the Chief of Army Staff concerning this matter who has equally detailed some senior officers to accompany me to visit Miss Ogunleye. I interacted with her and I am optimistic that the outcome will be fine.”