Nigerians In Desperation Beg To Be Declared Wanted To Apply For Asylum – Police

The Lagos State Police Command has stated that some desperate Nigerians urged the police to declare them wanted in order to seek asylum abroad.

SP Benjamin Hundeyin, Spokesperson for the Lagos State Police Command, made this disclosure in a statement posted on his X handle on Saturday.

Hundeyin said he was stupefied when a Nigerian urged the police to proclaim him wanted so that he might seek asylum.

“Please, declare me wanted!’ I was stupefied. I blinked and looked at him again. ‘What did you say,’ I asked.

“Please, I want you to declare me wanted,’ he repeated.

“Why do you want to be declared wanted,’ I inquired, amused.

“Actually, I am applying for asylum at xyz Embassy. During the interview, I told them that I am being persecuted to the point of being declared wanted by the Police.

“They now asked for evidence of the ‘wanted’ declaration. I can easily do the artwork but I know they will come and verify. That is why I want it from the source,” Hundeyin wrote.

