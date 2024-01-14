Misfiring Super Eagles Settle For Draw Against Equatorial Guinea In AFCON Group Opener

Nigeria Super Eagles have struggled to secure a win, after settling for a 1-1 draw against underrated Equatorial Guinea in their AFCON 2023 opening match.

The three times champions came into the match showing some confidence with African Footballer of The Year, Victor Osimhen leading the attack.

However, in the game played at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Abidjan on Sunday, Equatorial Guinea took the lead in the 36th minute after Ivan Salvador curled a shot into the far right corner of the Super Eagles net.

READ MORE: “I Don’t See Nigeria Winning AFCON 2023” – Ruggedman

Meanwhile, Nigeria, responded swiftly as Osimhen, with a towering header, connected to Ademola Lookman’s cross to draw level.

Jose Peseiro’s side experienced a setback midway through the half when livewire midfielder Alhassan Yusuf, a late addition to the squad in place of injured Wilfred Ndidi, was stretchered off injured.

Osimhen had a fantastic opportunity to put his team ahead on 76 minutes, firing past the goalkeeper but wide of the goal.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Equatorial Guinea will face Guinea-Bissau in the second round of Group A fixtures on Thursday, before Ivory Coast takes on the Super Eagles.