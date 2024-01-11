Mohbad: “Delay Can Result In Denial” – Joseph Aloba Tells Police To Hasten Investigation On Son’s Death

Joseph Aloba, the father of the late Mohbad, an Afrobeat artist, has voiced displeasure with the police probe.

In an exclusive interview with Trust TV on Wednesday, he made this assertion and urged the government to step up its probe to ensure justice is served.

Mohbad died on September 12, 2023. He was buried the next day. Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley, the owner of Marlian Records, his former record label, and a few other individuals, including Sam Larry, were charged with his death.

However, in a message published to his Instagram account, the head of Marlian Records denied any wrongdoing. Sam Larry also denied any knowledge of it.

“I am not satisfied with the police investigation. A lot of things have been said outside which are not right. When I carried Mohbad’s body to the police station, I expected that they would follow me to search his house or give me the police (autopsy) report which they had not given me. Those are the areas I am not satisfied with,” he said.

The father asked the authorities to include everyone who were living with Mohbad, saying he wanted the inquiry to be comprehensive.

“They should ask them questions. Through searching their phones, they would know what killed Mohbad. A lot of people were living with him. So I am not satisfied with the investigation.”

“We are still looking for justice….Delay can result in denial. I am begging the government to put more effort so that things can go on fine as people expect,” he added.