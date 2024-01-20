Nasarawa: I Have No Intention Of Running For Any Office After My Tenure – Gov. Sule

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State, on Friday, informed that he has no plan to run for any political office after completing his second term as State Governor.

Speaking on his victory at the Supreme Court during an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today, he told his major contender, David Ombugadu of the Peoples Democratic Party, to wait for his time.

His words, “I came in only to be a governor. I did not come in to be a chairman, a senator or a member of the House of Representatives. I don’t have any dreams for those offices.

READ ALSO: Guber Disputes: ‘You Win Some, Lose Some’ – APC Reacts To S’Court Verdicts

“I have no dream of becoming even President. I have no dreams for that. I can tell you categorically that Abdullahi Sule would not go for Senate after leaving office. By the time I finish my eight years I can do whatever I want to do.

“You can take it from me confidently that I have no intention to run for the office of a senator. You can keep this tape and play it one day.”