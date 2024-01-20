Guber Disputes: ‘You Win Some, Lose Some’ – APC Reacts To S’Court Verdicts

The All Progressives Congress (APC), on Friday, reacted to the ruling of the Supreme Court on the governorship election in six States of the Federation.

The apex Court affirmed APC’s gubernatorial mandates in Gombe, Ogun, Nasarawa, Kaduna and Kebbi States.

However, in Delta State, the verdict was in favour of the Peoples Democratic Party.

The Party, in a statement signed by Felix Morka, its National Publicity Secretary, acknowledged that “In every contest, you win some and lose some.”

According to the APC, it would continue to submit to the dictates of the rule of law and constitutional order.

“In every contest, you win some and lose some but we must all continue to submit to the dictates of the rule of law and constitutional order.

“We urge all to remain calm and peaceful,” the statement read.