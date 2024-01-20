Insecurity: “We’ve Arrested Those Giving Information To Kidnappers In Abuja” – Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike, has revealed that some informants working for kidnappers in Abuja have been arrested.

Wike made this known during a town hall meeting with stakeholders and residents in Gwagwalada Area Council of the FCT on Friday.

The former Rivers state governor declared that the end has come for kidnappers, bandits and their informants in the FCT.

He said: “The President has asked me to assure you that he will not abandon you. So, all these criminals, be ready.

“Your time is up. If I say I will do something, I will do it. And now that I am here today, if you know you are an informant or even one of the criminals, the end has come for you. Security agencies and I will follow up so you won’t enter Gwagwalada again.

“Some of the people giving them information, we have arrested them. If they haven’t arrested you, it doesn’t mean we won’t arrest you tomorrow or even before we leave this place.”

“The CP should work out how we can provide two more police divisions in Gwagwalada. We must do this immediately. It is a security matter and must not be bogged down by bureaucratic bottlenecks.

“The president has given me power to buy more vehicles. By next week, we will give more vehicles to all police stations.

“We will give them modern communication gadgets. The president has said he does not want to hear any stories of kidnapping in Abuja again, and the security agencies have promised to rise to the occasion.

“We are very serious. We are not playing. But we need your support too, because security agencies cannot do this work alone. They need information. When you give them information, they will work better.”