“Everyone Thinks I’m Older Than My Age, Nobody Believes I’m Actually 23” – Seyi Vibez

Seyi Balogun, better known by his stage name Seyi Vibez, a well-known singer, Has claimed that people mistakenly believe he is older than he actually is because of the odd things he does.

In an interview with Nandi Madida on Apple Music’s Africa Now Radio, the singer said,

“I don’t think I am young, everyone think I’m older than my age; nobody think I am actually 23, I just have to keep pushing, because it seems I am doing what I am not supposed to do at my age. I will keep working, so my inspiration never dies.”

The singer added that, other than God, his late mother served as his main source of inspiration. She was always alive in his heart, he said, even though she had passed away.

Noting that he had more songs waiting to be released.

Seyi said,

“I just keep recording, it is not because I want to record, it is because I don’t like talking to people too much. From when I was young, I did not like talking to people too much. Whatever is on my mind that is getting me sad or happy, I put it in my music. I record always, because that is the only way I can communicate with people. I have a lot more songs than the ones I have released.”