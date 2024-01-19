Singer Crayon Purchases Brand New Mercedes Benz Worth N150m

Mavins signed Nigerian musician, Charles Chibueze Chukwu, also known by his stage name Crayon, has splashed Millions of Naira on a Brand New Mercedes Benz GLE 53.

Crayon is yet to post the video on his social media platforms.

An Instagram handle @baashautos alleging to be the car dealer, posted the video on their page, capturing the artist at the moment of the transaction, he was also seen posing in front of his new Mercedes-AMG Benz 2021 model.

The video was captioned,

“Thank you for trusting us @Crayonthis #2021MBGLE53AMG”

The footage gave viewers a close-up view of his new car, highlighting its magnificent features and flawless styling.

Many social media users has taken to the comment section to congratulate the singer…

See some comments…

wavy_tune9 said, “Not to tell him how to spend his money but houses would have been a good investment”.

alion_thaddy said, “What does he do for a living? 😞”.

mz_nyinye said, “Long over due..the young guy is talented.”

politicaentertainer said, “Buy car 150m invest 50 million , after a few years you go say they no stream your music again.”

