Reaction As Bobrisky Flaunts Newly Acquired Bossom In New Photos

Idris Okuneye, a Nigerian socialite and crossdresser best known as Bobrisky, shut down the internet to show off his bossom.

Days after having his breasts enlarged, the self acclaimed Mummy Of Lagos posted sultry images on his Instagram profile.

The crossdresser was seen showing off his new breasts while sitting elegantly in a black outfit.

READ MORE: Tee Billz Applauds Ex-Wife, Tiwa Savage Over Movie Launch

“Cute and Comfy, that’s my style”, he captioned the photos.

Some people marvelled over his amazing body, while others flocked to his comment area to taunt him about his new boobs.

See some comments…

Official Bella Jay wrote, “Editing dey bleed

Jorlar wrote, “Bob ooo, I dey fell you

Real Mide wrote, “Why d breast no reach that armpit side nah. Abi?

Dessy Slays wrote, “Bobrisky remain small make you disappear. Editing yi o wa poju

Oba K Solo wrote, “Senior man I hail. See beauty”.

Phyna wrote, “My gurllll. Too hawt

Sarah Martins wrote, “Risky Bobby

Mr Funny wrote, “Comot body for baba sorry babe

Official Vee wrote, “I go dey wash my eyes now before I comot make I no carry wetin I no know

SEE PHOTOS: