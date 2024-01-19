Tee Billz Applauds Ex-Wife, Tiwa Savage Over Movie Launch

Tee Billz, Tiwa Savage’s ex-husband, took to Instagram to congratulate her on the release of her movie “Water and Garri”.

Recall that a few weeks ago, music diva Tiwa Savage made her Nollywood debut in the upcoming film “Water and Garri”.

Soon, Amazon Prime Video will have the movie available, the film is the first feature for the multi-award winner and was produced by Everything Savage and Unbound Studios.

TeeBillz has backed Tiwa Savage on his Instagram page, saying that he and their son Jamil are proud of her in light of her recent accomplishment.

READ MORE: Politicians Behind Election Problems In Nigeria, Not INEC — Ganduje

He wrote, “Keep shining in grace Mama J @Tiwasavage. I and Jamil are so proud of you…we love you for free”.