‘We Neutralised Three Terrorists’ Commanders, Rescued 27 Hostages’ — DHQ

Troops of the Nigerian Army have eliminated three top commanders of the Islamic States of West Africa Province (ISWAP) in Borno, Defence Headquarters (DHQ) says.

Director of Defence Media Operations, Edward Buba, gave the update in Abuja on Friday, while giving a weekly report of the army’s operations across the country.

According to him, the troops also killed 43 terrorists.

Buba alloted the success recorded by the troops on the air component of Operation Hadin Kai which made the strike on January 10.

He listed the terrorist commanders as Abou Maimuna, Abou Zahra, and Commander Saleh, noting that they and their fighters were in a canoe before being targeted and destroyed by air strikes.

76 terrorists, he said, were also arrested while 27 hostages were rescued.

The spokesman added that 81 assorted weapons, 2,150 assorted ammunition, N1.2 million, and other items were recovered during the operations.

His words: “The armed forces will always be mindful of the threat by kidnapping gangs and terrorists across the country.

“Accordingly, we will continually review our internal processes in order to deal with these threats both now and in the long term.

“The military is determined to give the situation the seriousness it deserves so as to create a safer environment for citizens.”

Buba further said troops of Operation Delta Safe apprehended 29 suspects for oil theft in the country’s south-south region.

The troops, Buba added, discovered and destroyed seven dugout pits, 13 boats, 23 storage tanks, two barges, four vehicles, 15 cooking ovens, two pump machines and 16 illegal refining sites.

He added that the troops recovered 139,045 litres of stolen crude oil, 25,115 litres of illegally refined aviation gas oil (AGO) and 5,200 litres of dual purpose kerosene (DPK).