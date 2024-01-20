“Nasarawa People Were Robbed Of Their Mandate” — Aisha Yesufu Reacts To S’Court Verdict

Aisha Yesufu, popular socio-political activist, has faulted the Supreme Court judgement on the governorship election dispute in Nasarawa State.

Recall that the Supreme Court, on Friday, affirmed the election of Governor Sule Abdullahi and dismissed the petition instituted against the election by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and its governorship candidate, Emmanuel David Ombugadu.

Reacting via X, Aisha alleged that the ruling was a coup on the people.

“Nasarawa people were robbed of their mandate.

“This is a coup on the people. They chose who they wanted and they were denied their mandate.

“It is another sad day for democracy in Nigeria,” she posted.