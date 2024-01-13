‘Nigeria Has No Reason To Be Poor; Prioritise Citizens Above Political Affiliations’ — Tinubu To APC Govs.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Friday, posited that the nation has no reason to be poor, highlighting divisiveness as a significant challenge.

He noted that Governors elected on the All Progressives Congress (APC) platform should consider all Nigerians above any political affiliation.

Tinubu spoke on Friday when he hosted members of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) at the Aso Rock villa, according to Ajuri Ngelale, the presidential spokesperson.

During the meeting, Tinubu emphasized the need for a collective national vision and unity to address the nation’s challenges.

While urging APC Governors to prioritize policies benefiting all Nigerians, Tinubu stressed the importance of inclusivity, ownership, and sustainability in development policies.

He expressed confidence that Nigeria, with its abundant human, natural, and material resources, can overcome challenges such as infrastructural decay, inadequate education, and healthcare facilities.

Tinubu called for a re-engineering of the financial system to ensure inclusivity, effectiveness, and efficiency.

He encouraged the governors to enhance the school feeding program, emphasizing the role of education in national development.

The President also proposed the deployment of forest guards, modern technology, and special police to secure the solid mineral and marine economic sectors.

In addressing security concerns, Tinubu expressed willingness to invest in security measures, including securing and storing the country’s minerals in reserves. The President emphasized the potential economic benefits, particularly in foreign exchange, by safeguarding valuable resources like gold.

“President Bola Tinubu has implored governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress to design and implement policies that prioritise all Nigerians and to always consider the national interest above political affiliations,” Ngelale said.

“We have no reason to be poor. Looking back on where we are coming from, where we have been, why we are facing infrastructural decay, a lack of quality and comprehensive education, as well as a lack of health facilities. We are not a cursed country but blessed.

“We have children of school age who are out of school. The way to promote education is to get all governors, including the opposition governors, involved in the school feeding programme. Please, take it seriously.

“We should not measure the children as statistics. We should measure their return to classrooms as our achievement.

“We should see economic growth in terms of value and empowerment. We should set up a committee to look into the methods. I am ready to invest in school feeding.

“The school-feeding programme would encourage more investments in agriculture, particularly in livestock farming and dairy,” the President was quoted as saying.

Governor Hope Uzodinma, Chairman of the Forum, commended President Tinubu for involving Governors in policy design and implementation.

He pledged continued support from APC Governors as ambassadors for the President’s vision.