Mummy Zee Reveals What She Requested From God At Crossover

Viral social media sensation, Mummy Zee has revealed what she asked and prophesied for herself and her family during the crossover.

Her story has spread over the internet, and her overnight ascent to riches has left many people in awe and hoping for a dramatic shift of fortune someday.

It should be noted that she was really fortunate to receive cash and pleasant presents for exposing how she had to wake up at 4:50 a.m. to prepare breakfast for her husband.

While answering a fan’s question, Mummy Zee confessed that she had never had a specific theme for New Year’s.

God answered her prayers, she said, and she now knows how to let go of all her worries and be hopeful.

She composed:

“All the crossovers I’ve ever attended, I never give a new year my own theme.

But this year, I prophesied Ease for myself and family, I asked for Mercy. And God came through.

So I guess I just taught myself to learn to stay optimistic and cast away all fears and every other thing will align.”

