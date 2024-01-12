Ini Edo Deletes Her Birthday Wishes To IK Ogbonna Amid Fresh Dating Rumour

Nigerian actress and filmmaker Ini Edo deleted a birthday greeting to her colleague IK Ogbonna after rumours of a romantic relationship between them surfaced.

The birthday message and the pictures she posted to her Instagram account were found to be inaccessible to the public on Friday, January 12.

On Thursday, January 11, Ini Edo showered Ik Ogbona with accolades in honour of his birthday, sparking fresh rumours about the couple.

The actress called IK warm, loving, and kind. She penned:

“It’s world Okeosisi day. Happy birthday, king! You are amazing, kind, sweet, brave, loving, smart, to me, an Old wise man and above all … you have the purest of heart. May the universe align with your every dream and may the goodness of your heart attract only and all the goodness of this world, and may Your days be filled with peace, Joy and laughter… Happy birthday My love.”

Reacting in the comment section of the post, Ik wrote:

“Thanks. Love you always.”

The actor’s response fueled rumours about their romance even further, with many people flocking to the post’s comment section to offer their congratulations to the alleged couple.

This is coming several months after Cutie Juls, an Instagram blogger, claimed that the movie stars were romantically linked.