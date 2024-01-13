“If Supreme Court Can Get It Right, Nigeria Can Get It Right” – Plateau Gov Hails Verdict

The Governor of Plateau state, Caleb Mutfwang, has said that the Supreme Court judgement that affirmed his electoral victory is proof that Nigeria can get it right.

Recall that a five-member panel led by Justice Emmanuel Agim reversed the decision of the appellate court which sacked him.

However, the Governor called the verdict perverse because the issue of the primary election that produced Mutfwang was outside the jurisdiction of the lower court.

According to Mutfwang, during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today, last night, said that the judiciary will get it right once the apex court gets it right.

He said: “It has brought out in me some positive energy that we can be able to change the Nigerian system. I have always been an incurable optimist that Nigeria can change.

“With what I saw in the Supreme Court, it raises that hope further that if the Supreme Court can get it right, the judicial system will get it right, the administration of justice will get right.

“It therefore means that we can cascade this into other spheres of our national development. I believe that with the lot of things that are happening now, some of the corrective measures Mr President is taking means that change is possible.”