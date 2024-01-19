Ondo Guber: Aiyedatiwa Won’t Get Party Ticket On A Platter, Nothing Is Free — APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has stated that Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State will have to prove he deserves the governorship ticket of the Party for the State’s governorship election.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Thursday, APC’s National spokesman, Felix Morka, told Aiyedatiwa that the APC is democratic and everyone who desires a nomination must earn it.

He added that anyone who would be vying for the ticket must be suitable and qualified to be a governor.

Asked if the APC would give Aiyedatiwa the right of first refusal ahead of the Party’s primary for the November poll, Morka said, “We have not had that discussion but we are a democratic party; we are a progress party; we don’t give anything to people; people have to justify and earn it.

“And it is not to us they have to justify their suitability, their qualification, or criteria; it is to the people of the state who are our members, who would participate in the direct or indirect primary.

“Whatever preference anyone may have, it is all subject to the democratic decision of the party members who will participate in our primaries.”

“We don’t give free gifts in APC; we contest and we compete and we win whatever it is we can get in terms of representation,” he added.

The election is slated to hold November 16, 2024.