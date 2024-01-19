“We’ll Take Strong Action Over Failure Of Supreme Court To Release CTC” – Nnamdi Kanu’s Lawyer

The special counsel to Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Aloy Ejimakor, on Thursday, vowed to take strong actions against the refusal of the Supreme Court to transmit the certified copy of its December judgement to the Federal High Court in Abuja.
Ejimakor, let this out on Thursday, via his X account after his visit to Kanu at the headquarters of the Department of State Services (DSS).
He revealed that the issue was discussed with the IPOB leader in the company of his brother, Prince Emma Kanu.
He wrote: “I’ve exited today’s meeting with #MNK in the company of Prince Emma Kanu & Barr Nnaemeka.
“The theme of our discussions centered on the persisting failure of the Supreme Court to certify its judgment & transmit the case file to the High Court. We shall take strong actions.”
