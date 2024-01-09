‘Handiwork Of A Governorship Aspirant’ — Aiyedatiwa Dismisses Certificate Forgery Allegations As Political Distraction

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State, has dismissed allegations of certificate forgery against him, denouncing them as a ploy for distraction and blackmail orchestrated by shameless politicians and their associates ahead of the 2024 governorship election.

Information Nigeria reports that the accusations surfaced in a statement from the Ondo State Redemption Initiative (OSRI), signed by its President, Adebayo Ogunsanmi, and Secretary, Jide Oriola, in Akure.

Responding to these claims, Governor Aiyedatiwa issued a statement on Monday through his spokesman, Ebenezer Adeniyan.

He asserted his awareness of the mischievous plans by certain political figures in the State to launch fresh, unsubstantiated allegations against him.

In the statement titled ‘Certificates: the blackmailers are at it again,’ Aiyedatiwa expressed that these elements, having failed in previous attempts to tarnish his image, particularly surrounding the death of his former principal, late Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, have resorted to blackmail.

Undeterred by the alleged smear campaign, the Governor declared his commitment to focusing on his responsibilities and not succumbing to the distractions orchestrated by those with ulterior motives.

He said, “Our attention has been drawn to the mischievous plans by some political actors to embark on fresh unsubstantiated allegations against the Governor of Ondo State, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

“After failing woefully with their attempts to paint the governor in bad light with the stories around the death of the former Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, these desperate elements have resorted to blackmail. The first of such is to use faceless groups and individuals to make allegations of certificate forgery against the governor.

“A governorship aspirant last night (Sunday) held a meeting with some individuals at a popular hotel in Akure where he gave the directive to those present to write stories alleging that the governor used forged certificates to contest the election.”

Adeniyan added that the allegation was part of the plot allegedly aimed at discrediting the governor ahead of the upcoming September governorship election in the state.

“Mr. Governor contested in a joint ticket with his former principal in the 2020 governorship election and his credentials were duly submitted to the INEC (Independent National Electoral Commission) and they are in the public domain.

“Mr. Governor remains committed to delivering on his promises to develop Ondo State and will not be distracted by the shenanigans of shameless politicians and their cronies,” he added.