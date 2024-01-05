Probe Begins After Police Kill 19-Year-Old Nigerian In Canada

The Federal Government says the Canadian authorities have begun investigations into the killing of a 19-year-old Nigerian, Afolabi Stephen.

Information Nigeria understands that the deceased was killed by a trigger happy policemen in Manitoba, Canada on December 31, 2023.

Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, made the disclosure in a condolence message issued by the commission’s Director of Media and Public Relations and Protocols, Abdur-Rahman Balogun.

She however promised the deceased’s family and Nigerians in Canada that the probe would be thorough and that justice would be served.

“We are in touch with the Nigerian mission in Ottawa who have the assurances of the Canadian authorities that investigations into the unfortunate incident have begun and will be thorough.

“We offer our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Afolabi and pray unto God to allow his gentle and innocent soul to rest in perfect peace.”

READ ALSO: Kano: 24-Year-Old Fake Doctor Injects Pregnant Teenager To Death

Though details surrounding Afolabi’s death are unclear, the Winnipeg, Manitoba Police Department, in a statement posted on its website via Winnipeg.ca, said its officers responded to a call about a young male who was acting “erratically.”

According to the police, upon arrival, efforts to calm the young man proved abortive which led to a discharge of firearm by them which ultimately led to his death.

“On December 31, 2023, at approximately 2:22 p.m., the Winnipeg Police Service responded to an apartment suite in the first 100 block of University Crescent for a 911 call regarding a male acting erratically. The caller advised the male may be armed and there were other people in the suite.

“Upon police arrival, they were confronted by an armed male. During this encounter, an officer discharged their firearm, striking the male. Officers provided immediate medical care and ensured the wellbeing of all other parties on scene. Nobody else was injured.

“The male was transported to hospital in critical condition and succumbed to his injuries.”