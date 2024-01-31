Reps Spokesman Breaks Down In Tears During Discourse Of Late Ekiti Monarchs

Spokesperson for the House of Representatives, Akin Rotimi, on Tuesday, wept bitterly while debating the nation’s insecurity on the floor of the green chamber.

Recall that the Speaker of the House, Tajudeen Abbas tasked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to take tough decisions on insecurity by demanding greater performance from Service Chiefs.

Rotimi, who represents Ikole/Oye federal constituency of Ekiti, started sobbing while moving a motion concerning the killing of two monarchs in the state by gunmen.

Two of three Ekiti monarchs returning from a meeting in Irele-Ekiti were attacked and gunned down.

The traditional rulers killed were David Ogunsakin, the Elesun of Esun-Ekiti; and Olatunde Olusola, the Onimojo of Omojola-Ekiti.

Adebayo Fatoba, the Alara of Ara-Ekiti, who was part of the trip, survived the ambush.

Rotimi said there has been an increase in criminal activities in Ekiti north 1 in recent times, resulting in the lost lives and properties.

He said Onimojo was “an intellectual and highly intelligent historian and orator who always spoke truth to power.”

According to him, Ogunsakin was a “peace-loving king who was very hands-on in the development of Esun-Ayedun communities.”

The legislator said the constituency is “exposed to peculiar security challenges due to the nature of our forests and topography, and more painfully because Ekiti federal roads are some of the most dilapidated in the entire country.”

The killing of the traditional rulers, he said, was not an isolated event, as a commercial driver was killed between Ayedun and Ayebode communities by armed bandits a few days ago.

“Just yesterday (Monday), a school bus load of students were abducted in Emure Ekiti and their whereabouts are still unknown.”

Following the adoption of the motion, the House asked Taoreed Lagbaja, Chief of Army Staff, to deploy the military to the outpost along the Oke-Ako area to enhance security and forestall a repeat of these “beastly acts.”

The lawmakers also directed Kayode Egbetokun, Inspector-General of Police (IGP), and the Commandant-General of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corp (NSCDC), to deploy more officers to Ekiti north 1 and ensure that those who carried out the attacks are fished out and brought to justice.