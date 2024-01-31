Tinubu’s Visit To France An Embarrassment, Unconstitutional — Falana

Rights activist, Femi Falana, on Tuesday, faulted President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over his private trip to France.

Ajuri Ngelale, presidential spokesperson, had announced that Tinubu had embarked on a private visit to Paris, the French capital, without citing a reason.

According to him, the President is expected to return to the country by the first week of February.

Reacting to the development in a chat with Rudolf Okonkwo on 90MinutesAfrica, Falana said Tinubu’s visit to France is embarrassing to Nigeria, especially as the French country has not recognised his presence.

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria cited the recognised private visits to France by Fela Anikulakpo-Kuti, the late Afrobeat legend, at the invitation of former President Francois Mitterrand.

While wondering why a Nigerian President would travel to the same country for the same purpose and get no official recognition, he said: “I hope this will be the last time that a President of Nigeria will expose the country to embarrassment and ridicule by going to a country where his presence is not recognized.”

According to him, the law does not make provision for a private visit by the President.

“There is no provision in the constitution for a private visit by the Nigerian president. Therefore, he cannot go on a private visit and still be running the country.

“So to the extent that the activities of the state are still being conducted by him, the question of a private visit does not arise,” Falana added.