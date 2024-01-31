Ayra Starr Sheds More Light On Footage Of Her Disrespecting King Sunny Ade

Ayra Starr, a Nigerian musician, has not finished explaining herself for disrespecting iconic singer, King Sunny Ade.

Last weekend, Ayra Starr was viciously ridiculed online for disrespecting King Sunny Ade at the Heineken Afrozons Pre-Grammy Party.

In the widely shared video, Ayra Starr ignored Burna Boy’s mother while embracing a woman seated next to her in her unusual skimpy attire, she continued by stepping up to shake hands with King Sunny Ade.

After receiving condemnation for her rude actions, Ayra Starr turned to Twitter to sincerely apologise, referring to him as her uncle and providing an explanation of her own.

The singer noted how she can’t be disrespectful to her elders as she is a proper Yoruba girl.

However, Ayra Starr went into deep details in a recent interview, restating that she was unaware that it was him because the location was dark.

She pointed out that the viral video was edited to negatively portray her. She said it was an honest mistake and that as soon as she found out he was there, she went back to properly greet him.

In her words,

“An hour after I saw that, like when the video was posted, immediately I just acted. Like it wasn’t even up to an hour, I just put up my apology.

It was an honest mistake, literally, it was dark. I went back to greet everybody and the video started after I greeted Mama Burna Boy, and that short clip wasn’t what it was at all.

When they told me it was King Sunny Ade, I went back to greet him properly but the camera didn’t capture that”.

