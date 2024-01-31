Grammys Omits Wizkid, Tems Names From Their African Awards Winners List

Netizens were divided after the Grammys removed the names of Afrobeats musicians Tems and Wizkid from their prize list.

On Tuesday, January 30, the Grammys announced the list of African performers who have received Grammy Awards since the 1960s.

The 66th Grammy Awards is scheduled for February 4, 2024.

According to the list, the first African to win a Grammy award was the late South African singer Miriam Makeba.

In doing so, pop sensation Sade created history by becoming the first Nigerian to win the prized award globally. However, Burna Boy emerged as the most recent Nigerian to take home the prestigious trophy.

Surprisingly, Nigerian singers, Wizkid and Tems were snubbed from the released list.

The Grammy organisers wrote on their official website,

10 African GRAMMY Winners Through The Years: From Miriam Makeba To Angélique Kidjo & Burna Boy.

“1. Miriam Makeba (South Africa) – Best Folk

Recording (with Harry Belafonte) – 1966

2. Sade Adu (Nigeria/UK) – Best New Artist – 1986

3. Ali Farka Touré (Mali) – Best World Music Album

1994

4. Cesária Évora (Cape Verde) – Best Contemporary World Music Album – 2004

5. Youssou N’Dour (Senegal) – Best Contemporary World Music Album – 2005

6. Angélique Kidjo (Benin/France) – Best

Contemporary World Music Album – 2008

7. RedOne (Morocco) – Best Dance/Electronic Album

– 2010

8. Tinariwen (Mali/Algeria/Libya) – Best World Music Album – 2012

9. Burna Boy (Nigeria) – Best Global Music Album –

2021

10. Black Coffee (South Africa) – Best Dance/

Electronic Album –

– 2022”

Some social media users have reacted to the litst shared by Grammys

@Big muller: “Wizkid and Tems no get Grammy 🤌😂 What a great time to be alive 🔥🔥🔥🔥”.

@Davidoffct: “Grammy released a list of African artists who have won the Grammy Award and Wizkid is no where to be found on their list, so na Iron that boy dey flaunt since?😂😂”.

@Bigsam: “No Wizkid,,,,, No Tems,,,, Lmao 😂

In the just listed African Grammy winners

When we say those two are built on other people’s success known as Gumbody,, Dem go think say we dey hate,,lol 😂 Grammy just clarified us now. Wizkid FC know your place from Now on till Sunday 👍👍”.