Rivers Crisis: “Nobody Can Stop Me From Completing My Term” – Gov Fubara

The Rivers state Governor, Siminilayi Fubara has assured that no amount of political crisis can truncate the tenure of his administration.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that the statement is coming barely 24 hours after the state’s House of Assembly Speaker, Edison Ehie, resigned both as a Speaker and a lawmaker.

However, the Governor, urged people of Rivers not to be disheartened by the ongoing crisis, emphasising that nothing would prevent him from successfully leading the affairs of the state.

Fubara made this known during a church service held at St Paul’s Archdeaconry Parish in Opobo Town on the New Year’s Eve of 2024, in Opobo/Nkoro Local Government Area of the state.

He said: “What they want is this red biro, but it is still with me. We are the winners because we are still signing with the red biro. As long as we are signing with the red biro, development will continue in Rivers State.”

“Like I keep saying, it takes a responsible man to be a father. He acted like a father. On our part, we will continue to give him all the necessary support because if he does not succeed in Rivers State, he will not succeed as a president.

“So, as a State, we will continue to give him every support. We are not pretenders. Our support is genuine, and it is to uplift his programmes. Our sacrifices are part of the support.”