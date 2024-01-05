Suspected Boko Haram Terrorists Kill Pastor, Five Others In Yobe

Some suspected Boko Haram terrorists have reportedly killed six people, including a pastor of the Church of Christ In Nations (COCIN), identified as Luka Levong, in Kwari, Geidam local government area of Yobe State.

According to Channels Television, the assailants entered the community around 2:00 am on Friday.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that the gunmen reportedly shot Pastor Levong and Maina Abdullahi, the church treasurer during the attack.

Meanwhile, the other victims were killed in their homes before security forces arrived. Additionally, the attackers burned down houses, a church, and vehicles.

The incident is coming days after Boko Haram insurgents attacked a community in neighbouring Yobe State, killing 12 persons and injuring two others.