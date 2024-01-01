‘Tinubu’s 2024 Assurance Is Like That Of A Native Doctor To A Sick Man; No Recovery Date’ — Shehu Sani

Socio-political commentator, Shehu Sani, has described President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s New Year speech as a native doctor’s words of hope to a sick person.

Earlier in his address, he assured that his administration is working hard to alleviate the suffering of Nigerians brought about by his economic decisions.

The President had said although “the time may be rough and tough”, Nigerians must “remain unbowed because tough times never last.”

“We are made for this period, never to flinch, never to falter. The socio-economic challenges of today should energize and rekindle our love and faith in the promise of Nigeria.

“Our current circumstances should make us resolve to work better for the good of our beloved nation. Our situation should make us resolve that this new year 2024, each and everyone of us will commit to be better citizens,” he added.

In reaction via X on Monday, the former lawmaker representing Kaduna Central noted that the President did not set any time for any of the promises to take effect.

“The President’s speech is good and encouraging. It gives the kind of hope raised by Native Doctors; that you will be delivered from your sickness but no date,” he said.

