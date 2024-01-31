‘We Support Your Decision’ — Abiodun Says As Ogun Assembly Inaugurates New Speaker, Elemide

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, on Tuesday, expressed approval as he received members of the House of Assembly led by the newly inaugurated Speaker, Oludaisi Elemide.

With 22 out 26 members in attendance, the Assembly earlier on Tuesday inaugurated Elemide representing Odeda constituency, as the new Speaker of the Assembly.

The House also ratified the impeachment of Olakunle Oluomo who was removed last week Tuesday.

Shortly after the inauguration, Elemide led members of the House to pledge loyalty to Abiodun in his office.

Represented by Noimot Salako-Oyedele, his Deputy, Abiodun congratulated the legislature over election of a new leader.

The Governor insisted that the lawmakers have prerogative to elect a leader of their choice, saying he has no option but to back the choice they have made.

He also insisted that he did not intervene in the process that led to emergence of Elemide.

“It is worthy of note that the executive has not interfered in the process to make sure that you are comfortable in what you want to do, that led you to making your decision. And we support you in the decision that you make.

“You have gone through the process in a way that is exemplary. This is not the first time in this country that members of a particular legislature have decided to change their leader,” Abiodun said.

While assuring the government’s support and commitment to an harmonious relationship between the two arms of government, Elemide noted that the legislature would do same in order to achieve the State’s set goals.

The Secretary to the State Government, Tokunbo Talabi, Deputy Chief of Staff to the Governor; Toyin Taiwo, Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Oluwasina Ogungbade; Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon. Ganiu Hamzat, among others were in attendance.