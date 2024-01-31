ECOWAS: History Will Record That Things Fell Apart During Your Stewardship – Timi Frank Tells Tinubu

A former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Timi Frank, has knocked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, following the withdrawal of three member states from the Economic Community of West African States.

Recall that the military regimes in Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger, announced their immediate withdrawal from the ECOWAS.

However, Frank, in a statement issued on Tuesday, said that Tinubu’s inability to peacefully resolve the lingering issues leading to the exit of Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso from the regional body was a far cry from the leadership roles his predecessors played in keeping the subregion united and peaceful.

He said: “Since assuming office as President of Nigeria, Tinubu has demonstrated his lack of nuanced understanding of regional politics and empathy for poor and suffering Nigerians.

“No man can give what he does not have. His poor leadership of the regional body has led to its ongoing disintegration just as it has brought untold hardship upon Nigerians.

“Whether Tinubu likes it or not, he met the 15-member regional group established about 49 years ago intact when he assumed the reins of leadership as chairman in July 2023. But history will record that things fell apart during his ineffectual, riderless and neglectful stewardship in less than seven months.

“Your inexperience and that of those handling the economy has destroyed our economy.

“Investors have refused to come into the Region and, particularly in Nigeria as they are seen pulling out of Nigeria daily.

“Besides, his knee-jerk removal of fuel subsidy has further impoverished Nigerians, with people finding it difficult to feed or afford skyrocketing transport fares.