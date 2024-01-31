“Yul Edochie Is Lucky That God Isn’t Amadioha” – Daniel Regha Speaks On Actors’s New Ministry

Controversial media figure, Daniel Regha has directed a highly critical comment on Yul Edochie.

Recall a week ago, Yul declared the opening of his Online church, The Salvation Ministry, where he will be sharing the gospel, signalling that he was at last prepared to answer God’s call.

Many assumed he was merely trying to gain influence until he held his first internet service on Sunday, January 28th, during which he told how God had called him.

Reacting to this development, Daniel took to his twitter account where he revealed that Yul Edochie is very lucky that God is not Amadioha.

Amadioha is the Arusi or Agbara of thunder and lightning of the Igbo people of southeastern Nigeria. He is amongst the most popular of Igbo deities.

He also disclosed Yul’s outrageous arrogance in talking and preaching about God, especially considering his past transgressions.

In his words,

“Yul Edochie is very lucky that God is not amadioha. Imagine him saying that if you’re on the right path, people will always say things about you. The audacity not be only praised a lot. Indeed, many are called but few are chosen.”