300-level Female Student Of Ondo Varsity Brutally Murdered In Her Room

A 300-level female student of the Adekunle Ajasin University Akungba Akoko (AAUA) has been found dead in her room.

The deceased, identified as Ifeoluwa Adekunle, was spotted lifeless in a pool of blood at the weekend, in her room.

The unfortunate incident was said to have caused panic and apprehension among the students of the university, particularly female students.

A neighbour of the deceased who pleaded anonymity, begged the Ondo State government to ensure that the victim gets justice.

He said: “We found her in the pool of her blood in her room. She was stabbed to death by yet-to-be-identified persons who came visiting. We know this is not a cult-related issue as some people are propagating.

“We have reported the murder case to the police but seems they are slow in responding to our demands in identifying and tracking those behind this dastardly act.

READ MORE: Police Arrest 22-Year-Old For Buying Car With Fake Bank Alert In Ondo

“We are imploring the Ondo State Government to please look into the matter and ensure that the deceased gets justice.”

Confirming the horrible incident to newsmen, on Monday, the Police Public Relations Officer in the State, Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, disclosed that the command had started an investigation into the case.

She said: “She was killed but her corpse had been moved to the hospital’s morgue and we have begun our investigation on the case.

“We are not sure if it’s a cult-related activity because she was murdered in her room situated off the campus but our investigation is going to unravel the cause”.