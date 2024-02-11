AFCON Final: Lagos Govt Give Residents Health Tips Ahead Nigeria Vs Ivory Coast Clash

The Lagos State Ministry of Health has issued a health advisory to all residents ahead of the African Cup of Nations final match between Nigeria and Cote d’Ivoire on Sunday.

Recall that no fewer than five Nigerians reportedly died while watching the penalty shoot-outs between Nigeria’s Super Eagles and Bafana Bafana of South Africa during the semifinal match in Bouaké, on Wednesday.

However, in a statement released by the Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, on Saturday, released some tips to help citizens prioritise their health and well-being while enjoying football matches.

The statement reads: “The Lagos State Government wishes all residents an exciting AFCON final as we support the Super Eagles to victory tomorrow evening.

“Residents are advised to prioritize their health and well-being while enjoying football matches or any other intense activities. Here are some essential tips for citizens: Know Your Limits: Understand your physical limitations and consult with a healthcare professional if you have any underlying health conditions before engaging in activities that could potentially exacerbate them.

“Stay Hydrated and Nourished: Crowded, poorly ventilated hot environments should be avoided with attention to good hydration. Avoid excessive alcohol consumption, and ensure you drink plenty of water and eat nutritious foods to keep your body fueled and hydrated, especially during prolonged periods of sitting and watching the game.

“Take Regular Breaks: Stand up, stretch, and move around periodically to prevent stiffness and promote circulation. This can also help maintain alertness and prevent fatigue.

“Maintain Good Posture: Sit in a comfortable chair with proper back support and avoid slouching to reduce strain on your muscles and spine.

“Stay Calm and Relaxed: Practice relaxation techniques such as deep breathing or mindfulness to manage stress and emotions during intense moments in the game.

“Be Prepared for Emergencies: Familiarize yourself with the location of medical facilities and emergency exits at the venue, and know how to access help quickly if needed. Contact the Lagos Emergency Medical Team, LASAMBUS, at 767 or 112 toll-free line in case of a medical emergency.

“We also urge viewing centres to ensure that venues where football matches are watched have adequate medical facilities and trained personnel on hand to respond swiftly in case of emergencies. This can make a significant difference in outcomes.

“If you experience any unusual symptoms or discomfort, don’t hesitate to seek medical attention promptly. Have fun.”