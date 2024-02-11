AFCON 2023: “Cote d’Ivoire Are Favorites, But We Want To Win” – Jose Pesiero

The Super Eagles manager, Jose Peseiro has admitted that his opponent for the 2023 Africa up of Nation’s final, Ivory Coast, are the favourites to win the title.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Peseiro is leading Nigeria to the final of the tournament after winning five and drawing one of their last 6 games.

Recall that the Ivory Coast almost lost out of the round of 16 stage after losing to Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea in the group stage.

Fortunately for them, they made it to the round of 16 as one of the best third-place teams, and they have remained unbeaten since then.

READ MORE: Jonathan’s Ex-Chief Of Staff, Arogbofa Passes On At 72

Despite Ivory Coast’s shaky start, Jose Peseiro believes that the fact that the Ivorians are the host side, they have a bigger chance of winning the trophy over Nigeria. The Portuguese tactician however noted that he is determined to win the trophy for Nigeria.

Coach Jose Peseiro said: “Congratulations to Cote d’Ivoire for reaching the final, they are the favourite, but we want to win the AFCON”.