AFCON FINAL: Pastor Yul Edochie Dragged Over False Prophecy

Yul Edochie, a popular actor, has been heavily chastised following his first prophecy as a self-ordained preacher proved untrue after predicting a Super Eagles match.

Recall the AFCON final between Nigeria and Ivory Coast took place yesterday.

Ivory Coast won the game by two goals to one.

However, Yul Edochie predicted that Nigeria would easily win the match without resorting to a penalty shootout.

Netizens chastised him and urged him to end his ministry when his prediction proved to be wrong.

Taking to his Instagram page, he wrote,

“Today’s game will not get to penalty shootout.

Nigeria will defeat Ivory Coast comfortably.”

See some comments…

iam_baronbilly said: “With due respect sir close down ur church”

bisholak said: “Yul stop mocking God. Anything you put your hands and mouth on lately does not progress. You said South Africa will surprise Nigeria and it’s the opposite and now you predict for Nigeria look at the outcome.”

officialexnel said: “Man of God pls delete delete delete”

succi_collections said: “Oga we nor need your prophecy abeg”

empressfrancisada said: “Your first prophesy na f.uc.kup”

official queendee said: “And then what should we think now. For the second time you have prophesied lies”

blitzfoodstore_more said: “Prophet sir,you didn’t fire prayer well”

