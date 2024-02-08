AFCON: Kwara Varsity Bursar, Adamawa Corper Die While Watching Super Eagles Semi-Final Match

Ayuba Abdullahi, the Deputy Bursar of Kwara State University (KWASU), Malete, kicked the bucket on Wednesday night, while watching the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) semi-final match between Nigeria and South Africa.

Sources within the school said that Abdullahi died while watching the tournament at a viewing center in Sango area of Ilorin metropolis.

Saeedat Aliyu, KWASU’s Director of Public Relations, confirmed the death of Abdullahi on Thursday.

Abdullahi was buried this morning in Ilorin according to Islamic rites.

“This is to announce the death of Mr. Ayuba Olaitan Abdullahi of Bursary Department.

“Janazah will hold this morning, and his remains will be interred at the Hausa Muslim cemetery, Apata Yakuba, Oyun area, Ilorin, at 9am.

“May Allah forgive all his sins and grant him Aljannah firdaus. Aameen,” Aliyu said in a statement.

Also, a member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) serving in Adamawa State passed away while watching the penalty shootouts of the Wednesday game.

The deceased NYSC member, identified as Samuel from Kaduna State, reportedly succumbed just before the final kick securing Nigeria’s victory.

A witness shared the incident on social media, stating, “We lost one Nigerian during our victory celebration over South Africa at our sports viewing center here in Numan.

“The corps member who is serving in Numan from Kaduna State fainted before the kick of the winning goal.”

Jingi Dennis, NYSC Coordinator in the State, who stated that he received the news of Samuel’s passing, added that he was awaiting more details of the incident.

”I received the news of his death last night. I hope to have more details today.

“According to his colleagues who went with him to watch the match, the late corps member told the people around him that he did not like watching penalty shootout. He then bowed his head and all of a sudden, he collapsed.

”He was confirmed dead at the General Hospital in Numan by the doctor,” he said.

This follows collapse and death of former House of Representatives member, Cairo Ojougboh, who represented the Ika federal constituency of Delta State while watching the same match.