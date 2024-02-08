AFCON: “Make We Dey Use Football Sense During Elections” – Aisha Yesufu Urges Nigerians

Aisha Yesufu, a human rights advocate and social critic, proposed on Thursday that Nigerians should always implement “football sense” during elections.

She made the case that religious and tribal beliefs don’t produce fruitful outcomes.

The declaration was made after the Super Eagles defeated Bafana Bafana, the national team of South Africa, in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

She said in a post on her X handle that things would have turned out differently if Stanley Nwabali, the Eagles’ current goalkeeper, had been selected instead of a goalkeeper from the 1980s.

She wrote;

‘’Imagine instead of fielding Stanley Nwabali we decided to field a goalkeeper from the 80s because it is his turn.

Make we Dey use football sense during election.

Religious and tribal sentiments don’t give you positive results.”

