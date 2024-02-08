Veteran Nigerian Actress Ethel Ekpe Passes On After Battling Cancer

Veteran Nollywood actress Ethel Aderemi, formerly known as Ethel Ekpe, has died after a long battle with cancer.

It was announced on Wednesday in Lagos that the actress, who later became a preacher and motivational speaker, had passed away from cancer.

The National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) Director General, Dr. Shaibu Husseini, announced the news of her passing on Wednesday night via a Facebook post.

He wrote,

“I have been reliably informed that Ethel Ekpe, the screen beauty that delighted fans with her inimitable interpretation of the role of Segi in the defunct sitcom on Nigerian Television Authority, NTA, by Ken Saro Wiwa titled ‘Basi and Company’ has passed on.

“The actress and later day Pastor will be sorely missed. My family will particularly miss her because we named my second daughter Ethel, after her. Good night good woman,”.

