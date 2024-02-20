Angry Ibadan Residents Protest Over Economic Hardship (Photos)

Following the high cost of living, food inflation and the current economic hardship, facing the country, residents of Oyo state, stormed the streets, on Monday, to express their displeasure, over the situation.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that the protest was staged in the Mokola area of Ibadan, the state capital, with the youths carrying various placards and chanting songs to drive home their points.

However, some protesters have inscriptions such as ‘End food hike and inflation’, ‘The poor are starving’, ‘Tinubu, don’t forget your promises’, amongst others.

Speaking during the protest, a man who refused to mention his name said: “The problem affects everyone.

“Every Nigerian should stand for their right and must collectively fight this high cost of living. We cannot afford three square meals.

“Sections 39 and 40 of the country’s constitution empower every Nigerian to organise peaceful assembly and to speak about the economic hardship.

“This protest is a continuous action, so expect protest from any angle. It is not about me alone but about Nigerians.

“We must collectively fight for this and make sure that things are brought back to normalcy.

Another protester, identified as Barakat, stressed that the hunger in the land is becoming unbearable, adding, “Everything is going out of hand.

She said: “We can even complete two square meals.

“We voted Tinubu so that he can make corrections to Buhari’s wrong but the problem has gone out of hand now.”