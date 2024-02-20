EFCC Grills Ex-Kwara Gov, Ahmed Over N10bn Fraud

Abdulfatah Ahmed, former Governor of Kwara State, was on Monday, quizzed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged misappropriation of funds belonging to the State.

According to sources at the Commission’s headquarters and Ilọrin zonal office, the fund was to the tune of N10 billion which was allegedly laundered when Ahmed held sway as the State Governor.

Ahmed, who arrived at the EFCC facility at about 9am on Monday, is still at the commission’s Ilọrin office at the time (Tuesday) of filing this report, as gathered by Daily trust.

The ally of a former Senate President Bukola Saraki, had last year been invited by the anti-graft agency over how the affairs of the State were conducted under his watch.

An anonymous source however said the former Governor has been “cooperating.”

“You know we have been investigating him for some money to the tune of N10bn allegedly laundered under his watch as governor. So, we invited him again for our ongoing investigation and he honoured the invitation,” another source at the headquarters of the Commission explained.

Dele Oyewale, spokesman of the EFCC, confirmed Ahmed’s presence at the anti-graft agency’s facility but declined to give further clarifications.

Wahab Oba, Ahmed’s spokesman, who confirmed the invitation, described the former Governor’s Monday visit to the commission as “procedural and routine.”

He said, “Dr Ahmed’s visit to the EFCC is procedural and routine. He was invited and he honoured them as he’s always done. He’s always ready to respond to any query or question regarding his tenure as governor of the state.

“So, there’s nothing unusual about the invitation and his honouring the anti-graft agency.”